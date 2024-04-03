Wembanyama ended Tuesday's 110-105 loss to the Nuggets with 23 points (9-29 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 15 rebounds, eight assists, nine blocks and one steal over 34 minutes.

Despite missing Devin Vassell (foot) and Keldon Johnson (foot), Wembanyama nearly led San Antonio to victory over the defending champions. The rookie phenom has now recorded a staggering 22 games with at least seven blocks. With Wembanyama's all-around offensive skill set and shot-blocking prowess, he is a strong candidate to record the first quadruple-double since David Robinson.