Wembanyama notched 29 points (13-23 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, a steal and nine blocks across 32 minutes before fouling out in Friday's 120-116 overtime win over the Pelicans.

Wembanyama finished just one block shy of recording what would've been his first triple-double of the season, and there's a good chance he might have achieved that hadn't he fouled out. The star big man has looked nearly unstoppable in his first two outings this season, as he delivered 40 points, 15 boards and three blocks against the Mavericks in the Spurs' opener. Wembanyama could be in line for another productive matchup Sunday against the Nets, who have started the season with back-to-back losses.