Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Four rejections in Sunday's loss
Wembanyama closed Sunday's 130-118 loss to Phoenix with nine points (4-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal across 34 minutes.
The third-year superstar failed to score in double digits for the first time in over a calendar year -- the Thunder held him to six points on 1-for-5 shooting from the floor Oct. 30, 2024 -- but Wembanyama still made an impact on the defensive end as he rejected at least three shots for the fifth time in six games to start the season. His 4.7 blocks a game leads the NBA in the early going, and by a massive margin as the Wizards' Alex Sarr is second at 2.2. Wemby's added 26.7 points, 13.7 boards, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 threes to his ledger while shooting 52.7 percent from the floor.
More News
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Records massive double-double•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Double-double streak continues•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Looks unstoppable against Mavs•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Strong finish to preseason•