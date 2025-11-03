Wembanyama closed Sunday's 130-118 loss to Phoenix with nine points (4-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal across 34 minutes.

The third-year superstar failed to score in double digits for the first time in over a calendar year -- the Thunder held him to six points on 1-for-5 shooting from the floor Oct. 30, 2024 -- but Wembanyama still made an impact on the defensive end as he rejected at least three shots for the fifth time in six games to start the season. His 4.7 blocks a game leads the NBA in the early going, and by a massive margin as the Wizards' Alex Sarr is second at 2.2. Wemby's added 26.7 points, 13.7 boards, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 threes to his ledger while shooting 52.7 percent from the floor.