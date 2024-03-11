Coach Gregg Popovich said Wembanyama (ankle) won't have any restrictions during Monday's matchup against the Warriors, but the rookie's status for Tuesday's game versus the Rockets is uncertain, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

It's good to see Wembanyama back in the starting lineup after missing the last two games due to a right ankle sprain, but he's not completely past the issue yet. It wouldn't be surprising to see Wembanyama sit out, or at least be limited, during back-to-back sets for the rest of the campaign. However, when he's available, Wembanyama should be able to put up his usual ridiculous stat lines. Over his last 21 appearances, the Rookie of the Year favorite has averaged 22.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 4.0 blocks and 1.6 steals-plus-blocks.