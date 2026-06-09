Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Full stat line in Game 3 win

Wembanyama finished with 32 points (11-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals across 39 minutes in Monday's 115-111 win over the Knicks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Wembanyama delivered an efficient shooting performance and finished with a game-high-tying 32 points, reaching the 30-point mark for the first time in the Finals. The superstar big man also matched his postseason high in assists and was dominant on the defensive end once again, as he has racked up at least four combined steals-plus-blocks in three consecutive contests. Wembanyama and the Spurs will look to steal another win in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, which would even the series at 2-2.