Wembanyama logged 29 points (8-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three steals over 27 minutes during the Spurs' 104-103 loss to Timberwolves on Sunday.

Wembanyama returned to the starting lineup Sunday for the first time since Dec. 31. He continues to have his minutes restricted while playing through a knee injury, but that didn't seem to bother him all that much as he finished as the game's leading scorer while tying a season high in made free throws. Wembanyama has scored at least 20 points in six of his last seven outings, and over that span he has averaged 26.4 points on 52.1 percent shooting, along with 9.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 threes, 2.1 blocks and 1.0 steals over 25.6 minutes per game.