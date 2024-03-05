Wembanyama is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets due to left shoulder soreness, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

According to Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News, Wembanyama picked up the injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Pacers when Myles Turner committed a foul on the rookie forward. As a result, Wembanyama's status will be worth monitoring leading up to Tuesday's tipoff. Zach Collins would likely be in line for the start at center if Wembanyama is unable to go.