Wembanyama (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

Wembanyama will shed his questionable tag due to a left knee bone bruise and suit up in his fourth consecutive contest following a two-game absence. The superstar big man has come off the bench in each of his last three outings while the Spurs manage his playing time. During that span, he has averaged 22.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.3 minutes per contest.