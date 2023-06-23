Wembanyama was selected by the Spurs with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Wembanyama's height and uniquely well-rounded skillset make him one of the highest-ceiling prospects most scouts have ever seen. Despite being well over seven feet tall, he can handle and shoot the ball like a playmaking wing, but he has skills in the post as well, allowing him to simply shoot over smaller defenders. Wembanyama's length will make him highly disruptive as a defender and rebounder. His relative quickness will allow him to defend some on the perimeter, where he can block jumpers. Wembanyama could be vying for All-Star nods sooner than later, and it's hard to calculate how high his ceiling might be down the line. Last season, with Metropolitans 92 in the French LNB Pro A league, he averaged 20.9 points on 47/27/82 shooting, 10.3 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 2.4 assists. With the Spurs, he's projected to start in the frontcourt, though whether that's at the four or the five isn't immediately apparent.