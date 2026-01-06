Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Goes through shootaround
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wembanyama (knee) participated in Tuesday's morning shootaround, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Wembanyama is reportedly feeling good following the shootaround, but he remains questionable to return to action. McDonald reports that Wembanyama will warm up Tuesday and that he's shaping up to be a game-time call. If he gets the green light, he may face restrictions.
More News
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Questionable against Memphis•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Likely to travel to Memphis•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Out again Saturday•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Won't play Friday•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Dealing with knee hyperextension•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Fails to return Wednesday•