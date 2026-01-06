default-cbs-image
Wembanyama (knee) participated in Tuesday's morning shootaround, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Wembanyama is reportedly feeling good following the shootaround, but he remains questionable to return to action. McDonald reports that Wembanyama will warm up Tuesday and that he's shaping up to be a game-time call. If he gets the green light, he may face restrictions.

