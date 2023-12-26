Wembanyama (ankle) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against Utah, ESPN's Andrew Lopez reports.

Wembanyama was held out of Saturday's game against Dallas after tweaking his ankle in warmups, but the Spurs made it very clear that his absence was a precaution. There are no reported restrictions for Wembanyama on Tuesday, although the Spurs will be watching him closely. Presumably, Zach Collins (knee) will come off the bench if he gets the green light to play.