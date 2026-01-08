Wembanyama (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Wembanyama was initially listed as questionable due to a bone bruise in his left knee, but he has been given the green light to play in the second leg of the Spurs' back-to-back set Wednesday. He played 21 minutes off the bench during the Spurs' win over the Grizzlies on Tuesday, and Luke Kornet would likely start at center if the former reprises his reserve role against the Lakers.