Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Heads to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wembanyama went to the locker room during the second quarter of Monday's game against the 76ers with an apparent arm injury, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Wembanyama went down in pain after looking to take an elbow from an opposing player, but he was quickly able to get up and walk to the locker room for further evaluation. The severity of his injury is unknown at this time.
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