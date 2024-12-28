Wembanyama (face) went to the locker room in the third quarter of Friday's game against the Nets, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Wembanyama got hit under his chin by Jalen Wilson on a rebound attempt midway through the third quarter which led to the former leaving for the locker room. Charles Bassey and Zach Collins are in line to see more playing time for as long as Wembanyama is sidelined.