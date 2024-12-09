Wembanyama went back to the locker room with an apparent back injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Wembanyama was originally listed as questionable for Sunday's game due to bilateral lower back soreness that kept him out of the club's last two outings. The big man was eventually upgraded to available, though he checked out of the game early and pointed at his back while walking to the locker room. He can be considered questionable to return until the team says otherwise.