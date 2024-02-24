Wembanyama totaled 27 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, five blocks and five steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 123-118 loss to the Lakers.

In his first-ever matchup with LeBron James, Wembanyama became the youngest player in NBA history to record a 5x5, joining Jamal Tinsley as the only other rookie to accomplish the feat. Wembanyama also joined Michael Jordan as the only player to record back-to-back games with five steals and five blocks. The rookie phenom has been on a tear recently, averaging 24.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 4.8 blocks and 2.6 steals in 29.4 minutes across his last five outings.