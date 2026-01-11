Wembanyama contributed 21 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 26 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 100-95 victory over the Celtics.

Making his third straight appearance with the second unit, Wembanyama tied De'Aaron Fox for the team scoring lead while also recording three of the Spurs' four blocks on the night. Wembanyama has struggled to stay healthy this season and hasn't played 30-plus minutes in a game since Nov. 14, but he's still been productive when on the court. Over his last 12 games (three starts), the third-year center is averaging 22.0 points, 9.7 boards, 2.4 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.3 threes in just 23.4 minutes a contest.