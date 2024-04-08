Wembanyama registered 33 points (11-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 18 rebounds, six assists and seven blocks over 43 minutes during Sunday's 133-126 double-overtime loss to Philadelphia.

The double-double was his 42nd of the season, tying the rookie for eighth in the league with Bam Adebayo, Jalen Duren and Tyrese Haliburton. Wembanyama has missed three of the last 16 games due to ankle trouble, but when he's been on the court, he's been dominant and has averaged 23.8 points, 12.5 boards, 5.5 assists, 4.0 blocks, 2.2 threes and 1.2 steals.