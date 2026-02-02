Wembanyama closed with a team-high 25 points (7-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 11-15 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, five blocks and four steals over 28 minutes during Sunday's 112-103 victory over the Magic.

The nine combined blocks and steals were Wembanyama's best defensive showing since Oct. 26, when he rang up six blocks and three steals against the Nets. After being eased into action in early January following his return from a knee injury, the third-year center appears to be getting close to his peak form. Wembanyama has recorded at least four blocks in four of the last five games, averaging 22.2 points, 12.4 boards, 3.8 blocks, 1.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 threes in 30.4 minutes despite shooting just 22.2 percent from three-point range.