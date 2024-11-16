Share Video

Wembanyama is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Mavericks due to a right knee contusion.

Wembanyama is in danger of missing his first contest of the season Saturday due to a right knee injury. If the superstar big man is unable to suit up against Dallas, Zach Collins and Sandro Mamukelashvili are candidates to receive increased playing time.

