Wembanyama is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Mavericks due to a right knee contusion.
Wembanyama is in danger of missing his first contest of the season Saturday due to a right knee injury. If the superstar big man is unable to suit up against Dallas, Zach Collins and Sandro Mamukelashvili are candidates to receive increased playing time.
