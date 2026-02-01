Wembanyama (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic.

Wembanyama is on the injury report Sunday due to left calf soreness after a modest showing in Saturday's loss to the Hornets, during which he finished with 16 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes. The big man has appeared in the Spurs' past 13 games, averaging 23.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.7 assists in 27.8 minutes per game during that stretch. If Wembanyama is unable to suit up, Luke Kornet is likely to step in as the starting center.