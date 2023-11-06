Wembanyama provided 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, five blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during Sunday's 123-116 overtime loss to the Raptors.

Wembanyama delivers at least one eye-popping highlight per game and Sunday wasn't any different, as he delivered a spectacular block over OG Anunoby as part of one of his season-high five blocks. Defensive contributions aside, the French phenom ended just one rebound away from recording his third double-double of the season, and he's now scored at least 20 points in three of his six outings to date.