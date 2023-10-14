Wembanyama recorded 23 points (10-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 23 minutes in Friday's 120-104 preseason win over the Heat.

Wembanyama is looking better and better with each passing game, and while he struggled a bit from three-point range in this one, he was virtually unstoppable near the rim. He also showed his elite defensive ability, particularly as a shot-blocking threat. Wembanyama should be a pivotal piece for the Spurs during the regular season and beyond.