Wembanyama recorded 23 points (10-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 23 minutes in Friday's 120-104 preseason win over the Heat.
Wembanyama is looking better and better with each passing game, and while he struggled a bit from three-point range in this one, he was virtually unstoppable near the rim. He also showed his elite defensive ability, particularly as a shot-blocking threat. Wembanyama should be a pivotal piece for the Spurs during the regular season and beyond.
More News
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Plays well in preseason opener•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Set to start Monday•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Summer League over•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Posts double-double•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Blocks five shots in debut•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Joining team in Las Vegas•