Wembanyama ended Thursday's 126-109 victory over Utah with 26 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, five blocks and one steal in 33 minutes.

It was Wembanyama's 14th career game with four or more blocks and four or more three-pointers -- he's the NBA's all-time leader in that unique category, surpassing Brook Lopez (12) and Kristaps Porzingis (11). Wembanyama's double-double was his 19th of the season, including three straight, and over seven games since rejoining the Spurs' starting five he's averaging 25.7 points, 9.6 boards, 3.3 threes, 1.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 0.9 steals.