Wembanyama logged 15 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 127-100 loss to the Rockets.

The fact that Wembanyama led the Spurs in scoring with only 15 points is a testament to how much the team struggled on the offensive end of the court. The Frenchman failed to surpass the 15-point mark just for the third time this season, but fantasy managers shouldn't be worried about an off night for the star big man. Even with this subpar effort in a 27-point blowout, Wembanyama is still averaging 17.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.4 blocks, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game. The fact that he's only shooting 41.2 percent from the field suggests his scoring numbers should eventually rise as the season progresses.