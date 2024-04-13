Wembanyama closed Friday's 121-120 victory over the Nuggets with 34 points (12-27 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes.

Wembanyama's stellar performance helped San Antonio erase a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit for just the team's 21st win of the season over the defending champions. The rookie phenom tied his season-high with five threes made Friday. Wembanyama has proved to be a dominant force already in his career, recording 43 doubles in 71 appearances in 2023-24.