Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Leads Spurs to Game 7

Wembanyama finished with 28 points (10-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks across 28 minutes in Thursday's 118-91 win over Oklahoma City in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.

Wembanyama had 20 points and went 0-for-5 from deep in the 127-114 Game 5 loss to the Thunder on Tuesday. However, the 22-year-old played much better in Game 6, scoring 28 points while draining 44.4 percent of his attempts from behind the three-point line. With the series tied, both clubs will head to Oklahoma City for Game 7 on Saturday. In three road games during the Western Conference Finals, Wembanyama has averaged 27.3 points, 15.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.3 blocks and 1.3 steals over 41.3 minutes per contest.