Wembanyama notched 24 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, five blocks and one steal over 25 minutes during Sunday's 117-115 loss to Cleveland.

Wembanyama led all players in Sunday's contest in blocks while leading the Spurs in scoring and rebounds while recording a double-double performance in a losing effort. Wembanyama has tallied at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in eight games this season, recording five or more blocks in eight contests.