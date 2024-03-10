Wembanyama (ankle) is expected to play Monday against the Warriors, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.
Wembanyama has missed the past two games for the Spurs, but the plan was always for him to return Monday barring a setback. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said he will see how Wembanyama's ankle progresses this weekend, but there should be more clarity when the team releases their injury report Sunday.
