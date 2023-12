Wembanyama (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against Chicago, Ty Jager of FanSided.com reports.

Wembanyama sat out Tuesday's game against Milwaukee due to right ankle soreness, but he'll likely be able to return to action following a minimal absence. Across his last six appearances, he's averaged 18.0 points, 14.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 31.8 minutes per game.