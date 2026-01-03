Wembanyama (knee) is likely to travel to Memphis for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

According to head coach Mitch Johnson, Wembanyama is "looking really good," and he expects the big man to join the team on the trip. He also said the star center is day-to-day. The Spurs have been super cautious with Wembanyama previously, and it's worth mentioning that Tuesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set.