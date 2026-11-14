Wembanyama ended with 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 21 minutes during Friday's 123-85 win over Golden State.

Wembanyama didn't need to do much Friday, and he still finished with another double-double in just 21 minutes as San Antonio blew the game open early. The outside shot wasn't falling, but he controlled the glass and found teammates, including the alley-oop that gave Castle his career high. The Spurs led by 43 in the third quarter, so the big man got a light night before Sunday's trip to Utah, which is a nice bonus during an 11-game winning streak.