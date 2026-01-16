Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Limps to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wembanyama went to the locker room during the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Bucks due to an apparent knee injury, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.
Wembanyama looked to bump knees with Giannis Antetokounmpo early in the first quarter and immediately went to the locker room after the play. He can be considered questionable to return until the team provides an update.
More News
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Starts second quarter•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Nets 17 points with seven boards•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Game-high 29 points Sunday•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Starting Sunday•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Gets green light Sunday•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Trending toward playing Sunday•