Wembanyama went to the locker room during the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Bucks due to an apparent knee injury, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Wembanyama looked to bump knees with Giannis Antetokounmpo early in the first quarter and immediately went to the locker room after the play. He can be considered questionable to return until the team provides an update.

