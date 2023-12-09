Wembanyama supplied 21 points (8-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 20 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 121-112 loss to the Bulls.

The Bulls delivered an impressive comeback win over the Spurs on Friday, but that didn't stop Wembanyama from delivering another stellar performance on both ends of the court. The star rookie continues to make a massive two-way impact in a struggling San Antonio team, and his numbers have simply been eye-popping, as the first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft has been as good as advertised. Wembanyama has posted four consecutive double-doubles and is averaging 18.3 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game over his last 10 appearances.