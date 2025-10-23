Wembanyama logged 40 points (15-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks in 30 minutes of Wednesday's 125-92 win over Dallas.

Wembanyama got wherever he wanted, whenever he wanted, inside the painted area despite going up against a strong defensive frontcourt in Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively. Wembanyama displayed a variety of strong post moves, including an and-one reverse dunk and several other highlight plays. His lone three-point make came in jaw-dropping fashion, as the 7-foot-5 center rejected a Lively shot attempt, brought the ball down the floor and got fouled on a made step-back three, setting up a four-point play. Entering Year 3, Wembanyama has seemingly elevated his game to another level, and if he can consistently play like he did Wednesday, Wembanyama will certainly be in MVP conversations.