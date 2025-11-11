Wembanyama tallied 38 points (11-19 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one steal and five blocks in 36 minutes during Monday's 121-117 win over the Bulls.

Wembanyama effectively ended the game with a pair of triples in the last minute of the fourth quarter, putting the finishing touches on a comeback victory. He also made NBA history by becoming the first player to finish a game with 35-plus points, 10-plus rebounds, five-plus assists, five-plus made threes and five-plus blocks. Wembanyama has lived up to the hype to open the 2025-26 campaign, producing at a high level across the board on a nightly basis.