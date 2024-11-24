Wembanyama closed Saturday's 104-94 win over the Warriors with 25 points (9-21 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and one steal in 34 minutes.

The Spurs mounted an impressive comeback to get past the Warriors in this game, and Wembanyama's contributions were pivotal for this outcome. Even though the Frenchman didn't have his best shooting display, fantasy managers won't have a problem overlooking the lack of efficiency -- particularly from three -- as long as he continues to fill the stat sheet as he did Saturday. Wembanyama has now scored at least 25 points while recording at least six rebounds and three blocks in five games in a row.