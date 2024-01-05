Wembanyama closed with 27 points (10-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, five blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 125-121 loss to the Bucks.

Wembanyama did a little bit of everything for San Antonio, leading all starters in rebounds while ending one board short of a double-double. Wembanyama has tallied at least 25 points and eight boards in five games this year and has recorded five or more blocks in seven contests.