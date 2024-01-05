Wembanyama closed with 27 points (10-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, five blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 125-121 loss to the Bucks.

Wembanyama did a little bit of everything for San Antonio, leading all starters in rebounds while ending one board short of a double-double along with a team-leading handful of blocks and nearly 30 points. Wembanyama has tallied at least 25 points and eight boards in five games this year and has recorded five or more blocks in seven contests.