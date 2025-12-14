Wembanyama (calf) posted 22 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-12 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 21 minutes in Saturday's 111-109 win over the Thunder.

Wembanyama came off the bench for the first time in his NBA career following a 12-game absence due to a left calf strain. The star big man impressed in his return, finishing as the Spurs' leading rebounder while tying the second-highest scoring total on the team. He also recorded a team-best plus-21 point differential and a game-high two blocks in his limited run. Wembanyama and the Spurs will face the Knicks in the NBA Cup Championship on Tuesday, and it will be worth monitoring whether he remains on a similar minutes restriction.