Wembanyama (back) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Kings, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Wembanyama missed the first leg of the back-to-back set in Thursday's loss to Chicago due to back soreness, and he is not expected back for the second leg on Friday. If the big man is sidelined once again, Zach Collins and Charles Bassey will likely handle the minutes at the center position.
