Wembanyama (ankle) isn't listed on the Spurs' injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Warriors, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Wembanyama will return to action Monday after missing the last two games due to a right ankle sprain. The rookie may be limited in his first game back, but he'll likely still start, pushing Zach Collins back to a bench role. Before his absence, Wembanyama recorded seven straight double-doubles and averaged 22.0 points, 11.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 5.3 blocks and 2.3 steals in 30.9 minutes during that stretch.