Wembanyama (rest) isn't listed on the Spurs' injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Hawks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Wembanyama continues to operate with restrictions after spraining his ankle in mid-December. He was sidelined for the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday but will return to action Monday. However, Wembanyama hasn't played more than 26 minutes in any of his last nine appearances, averaging 20.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.6 blocks in 23.6 minutes during that stretch.