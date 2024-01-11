Wembanyama isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against the Hornets.

Although Wembanyama should be available for Friday's matchup, the Spurs haven't indicated that he's been medically cleared to appear in both halves of back-to-back sets, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit Saturday against Chicago. Over his last five outings, he's averaged 21.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.0 blocks in 24.4 minutes per game, and he posted his first career triple-double Wednesday against Detroit.