Wembanyama (ankle) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Wembanyama sat out Wednesday against the Thunder due to right ankle injury management, and coach Gregg Popovich was non-committal regarding the rookie's status after the game. However, Wembanyama should be back in action following a one-game absence. Over his last seven appearances, he's averaged 26.0 points, 12.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 34.4 minutes per game.