Wembanyama is not on the injury report for Tuesday's game versus Houston.
Wembanyama produced 27 points (10-25 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-9 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes in his return from injury Monday against the Warriors. While there was some concern that he would be held out for rest against the Rockets, that doesn't appear to be the case, barring a late surprise, of course.
