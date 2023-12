Wembanyama (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against Chicago, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Wembanyama was considered probable for Thursday's matchup and participated in the Spurs' morning shootaround, so his availability was expected. Over his last six appearances, he's averaged 18.0 points, 14.8 rebounds, 3.7 blocks and 3.2 assists in 31.8 minutes per game.