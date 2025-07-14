Wembanyama has announced he's recovered from the blood clot in his right shoulder, French sports journalist Maxime Aubin reports.

Wembanyama underwent surgery on the deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder back in March, and the Spurs have officially cleared him to return to action. It's unclear if the superstar big man will be a full participant in training camp this fall, but fantasy managers should certainly feel encouraged to hear he's healthy. Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.8 blocks, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game over 46 appearances in 2024-25, and it sounds like he'll be ready to go for the start of the 2025-26 campaign.