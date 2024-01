Wembanyama (rest) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Wembanyama said after Wednesday's loss to the Celtics that he'd sit out Friday and suit up Saturday against the Wizards, and he's now officially been ruled out for the first half of the back-to-back set. While he should be back in action Saturday, Zach Collins (ankle), Dominick Barlow and Sandro Mamukelashvili are candidates to see increased run Friday.