Wembanyama (rest) has been ruled out for Friday's game in Portland, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

As expected, Wembanyama won't play in the second half of a back-to-back set after dealing with an ankle sprain over the last couple of weeks. Due to ongoing ankle issues, the rookie has appeared in just three of the team's last five games, but he popped for 30 points, six rebounds, six assists and seven blocks in just 24 minutes during Thursday's win over Portland. Per McDonald, Wembayama wants to play. However, the decision to hold him out was made by the medical staff, and despite Wembanyama's wishes, periodic rest days during back-to-back sets may be a regular occurrence for the rest of the campaign.